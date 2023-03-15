Open in App
Honolulu, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Former Hawaii point guard Mark Campbell set to make March Madness debut as head coach

By Christian Shimabuku,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF8Qf_0lK0RQrO00

When the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament begins later this week, the University of Hawaii will be well represented.

Of course, the Rainbow Wahine will take the court on Friday for their second straight trip to the Big Dance, a right the 2022-2023 ‘Bows earned when they rallied to beat UC Santa Barbara in the Big West championship game on Saturday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A pair of prominent UH ties will be featured in the 68-team field as well. Former University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Mark Campbell, now the head coach at Sacramento State, guided the Hornets to their first NCAA Tournament in program history last week.

During his playing days at Hawaii, Campbell was the starting point guard for the ‘Bows in both the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons. He was remembered for his unselfish and steady play at point guard, averaging 5.3 assists per game while also making the All-WAC Defensive team his senior year.

Campbell’s college coaching career started on the men’s side, where he was an assistant coach with Clackamas Community College, Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s, before moving to the women’s game. After a stint with Oregon State from 2010 to 2014, he joined Oregon for the 2014-2015 season and was promoted to the associate head coach position after one season. During his time with the Ducks, Campbell built a reputation as a prolific recruiter, helping UO land players such as Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally, the first and second selections in the 2020 WNBA Draft, respectively.

Campbell got his first head coaching job with Sacramento State in 2021 and has gone 39-23 at the helm thus far. The 2022-2023 season was a year of firsts for the Hornets, a Division I program since 2001, as they won a conference title and conference tournament for the first time ever.

The Hornets (25-7) are the No. 13 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional and will face UCLA on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. HST on ESPN2.

Another prominent coach with Hawaii ties in the NCAA Women’s Tournament is Utah associate head coach Gavin Petersen, a University Lab alumnus who holds degrees from both Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific.

Petersen has coached at the college level for two decades, including two separate stints at Hawaii, where he was most recently the associate head coach during the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons. He’s currently in his eighth year with the Utes and fifth as associate head coach.

Utah, a consensus Top 10 team nationally, is the No. 2 seed in the Greenville 2 Regional and will open against 15-seeded Gardner-Webb on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawaii women’s basketball talks 2nd conference Victory
Honolulu, HI2 hours ago
Hawaii men’s volleyball voted No. 2 in new NVA/AVCA collegiate coaches poll
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps No. 4 Long Beach State
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Hawaii baseball splits doubleheader, wins series against Cal Poly
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Hawaii softball sweeps UC Santa Barbara in doubleheader
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Hawaii women’s basketball eliminated by LSU in NCAA Tournament
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Hawaii softball drops Big West opener to UC Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
UH basketball’s Jackson, Nedd enter transfer portal
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Kochi’s walk-off home run sends Mililani past Kapolei
Mililani, HI1 day ago
Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu leads D.C. Defenders to XFL’s lone unbeaten start
Pearl City, HI1 day ago
Hawaii women’s basketball set for second straight dance
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
Hawaii retains No. 1 ranking despite loss; Mouchlias named Big West Player of the Week
Honolulu, HI7 days ago
Spotlight on Business: Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Former UH star Solomon Elimimian selected to Canadian Football Hall of Fame
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Jim Leahey, watching over UH sports
Honolulu, HI7 days ago
Top 4 St. Patrick’s weekend events in Hawaii
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Swim by summer: Pearl City, Waipahu pools clear of algae
Pearl City, HI3 days ago
PHOTOS: Lei-draping ceremony for King Kamehameha III
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Kupuna joining voices, calling for Red Hill defueling
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Man suffers shark bite while swimming off Hawaii Island’s Anaeho’omalu Bay
Honolulu, HI22 hours ago
Rare display of Hawaii crystals, gems in spring showcase
Honolulu, HI6 days ago
119 years of fun at the Waikiki Aquarium
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
LIST: Spring break activities to do this weekend
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Aloha Authentic – Battle of Owls in Waikīkī
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Truck catches fire in Mililani, Neighbors jump in to help
Mililani, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Rail to open in July: ‘There was a gasp’
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
UH Mānoa student fights for gender equity in Title IX lawsuit
Honolulu, HI11 hours ago
Trade winds return to the islands Monday, but not for long
Honolulu, HI21 hours ago
Huge surf exposes rare petroglyphs on Oahu’s North Shore
Honolulu, HI7 days ago
Oahu man, 23, critical after crashing into parked trailer in Pearl City
Pearl City, HI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy