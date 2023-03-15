Open in App
Bellefonte, PA
See more from this location?
Centre Daily Times

Man arrested after admitting to firing weapon in Bellefonte neighborhood, police say

By Bret Pallotto,

5 days ago

A man was charged Wednesday after he admitted to firing six shots in a populated residential area, borough police wrote in a charging document.

Elias Quintanilla, 39, told a detective he fired three shots into a deck and two shots into the front wall of a home along East Lamb Street, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. One round is unaccounted for.

Police were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators found a .380 handgun in Quintanilla’s room, which he said he bought for protection.

Quintanilla, of El Salvador, was not legally allowed to possess the firearm, police wrote. No defense lawyer was listed.

The Centre County District Attorney’s detective and the Spring Township Police Department assisted the Bellefonte Borough Police Department on the scene. The Centre County Emergency Communications Center made it possible for an interpreter to be used for investigators to communicate with 11 people who were temporarily detained through the investigation, Bellefonte police chief Shawn Weaver wrote in a press release.

Quintanilla was charged with one felony count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He was also charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $100,000. Quintanilla did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen charged for allegedly selling drugs
Selinsgrove, PA5 hours ago
McClure man allegedly violated PFA
Mcclure, PA14 hours ago
Area Man Punched in Face, Tackled to Ground in Road Rage Incident
Osceola Mills, PA1 day ago
Propane tank allegedly thrown into vehicle after fight
Renovo, PA1 day ago
Ex-boyfriend allegedly strangled by girlfriend’s stepfather
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
GANT: Hearing Continued in Clearfield Man’s Drug Case
Clearfield, PA1 day ago
3 women charged after Altoona teen ‘left bloody,’ shots fired, police say
Altoona, PA3 days ago
GANT: New Jersey Man Arrested, Charged with Assaulting Saltsburg Police Officer During Fraudulent Prescription Investigation
Philipsburg, PA3 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for Centre County man accused of causing fatal head-on crash
Ferguson Township, PA3 days ago
Man with weed, crack and meth pipes enters wrong apartment
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
DuBois woman accused of causing ‘life altering’ injuries in head-on DUI crash
Dubois, PA3 days ago
Elk County Woman Facing Charges
Ridgway, PA3 days ago
Man charged for stealing copper pipes
Coal Township, PA3 days ago
3 men charged after assault in downtown State College that sent 1 person to hospital
State College, PA4 days ago
‘So you watch out:’ Mount Union woman accused of threatening judge, police say
Mount Union, PA4 days ago
State College couple accused of forging checks to steal thousands from elderly woman
State College, PA4 days ago
3 facing charges for possessing crystal meth in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA4 days ago
Curwensville Woman Killed After Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Route 219
Curwensville, PA3 days ago
Man flown to hospital after dump truck backed over him in Altoona
Altoona, PA4 days ago
Police investigating deadly Tyrone house fire
Tyrone, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy