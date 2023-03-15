Harlem Wizards Bring Their Winning History to Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - The Harlem Wizards paid a visit to Byrd School this past weekend. Photographer Simon Toffell was there to catch the fun.

History of the Wizards, according to HarlemWizards.com:

"Howie Davis, the founder of the Harlem Wizards, (and father of current CEO Todd Davis and grandfather of Vice President Rick Schreiber) had a passion for the merger of sports and entertainment. He audaciously believed he could create a basketball show better than the Harlem Globetrotters. The seeds of rivalry were sown in 1943 when Howie, the director of recreation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH was asked to replace the 8th team in the World Championship of Basketball in Chicago. His Dayton Dive Bombers had one of the greatest sports upsets ever, defeating the mighty Globetrotters.

Fast forward to 1959 and Goose Tatum, the Globetrotters' original showman, world-renowned for his comic ability, had formed his own team the New York Stars and asked Howie to book him a series of games in NYC.

Those successful events led to Howie starting the Harlem Wizards in 1962."

