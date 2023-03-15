Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
Daily Mail

Cops arrest man, 45, over death of Georgia father-of-five

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com,

4 days ago

Police in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection to a father-of-five's death - after his body was found rolled up in a carpet and dumped in a parking lot.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is not accused of killing Nathan Millard.

He is, however, accused of using the deceased's debit card and was allegedly seen driving a stolen 2004 Toyota Camry near the crime scene.

Millard - known for being a family man - was found dead, wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet near 2900 block of Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge after he reportedly died of an accidental overdose on March 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh3r0_0lK0MilV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0gQU_0lK0MilV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wBYJ_0lK0MilV00

Perkins had allegedly spray painted the car's bumper, removed stickers and swapped license plates when the news about the father's death came to light. Police have accused him of trying to 'disguise' the car.

On Monday, they found the vehicle burned. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to the death.

Police claim that there is surveillance footage of  Perkins using Millard's debit card at two businesses within days of the dad's disappearance.

Millard, who was in the area to scout out a job site for the construction company he worked for, was last seen around 11:30 pm on February 23 at Happy's Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area.

His cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The father-of-five from Walton County, Georgia, had traveled to Baton Rouge for what was supposed to be a 24-hour business trip, his wife Amber had previously said.

But after a Louisiana State University basketball game and drinks at the pub with his work client, Millard never made it back to his hotel room a short walk away. The room was reportedly not disturbed and he hadn't shown up to a scheduled meeting the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMYik_0lK0MilV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trnxF_0lK0MilV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QzKa_0lK0MilV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyIbO_0lK0MilV00

Milliard's phone was found not far his hotel and his debit card was used following his disappearance.

Images from surveillance footage showed Millard leaving the Courtyard Marriott where he was staying that night with his work client.

Millard's wife Amber previously told WSB TV that he had FaceTimed her that night from the LSU basketball game.

She said there was no text from him when she woke up the next morning, which was unusual for the family man.

Amber also said that police told her that they had surveillance video of a person withdrawing money from his debit card at the ATM near a Greyhound bus station.

Millard was a father to four teenage boys and a seven-year-old daughter, and was on the business trip to stake out a prospective job site for his Conyers-based company Advanced Construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ8YS_0lK0MilV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JH5bv_0lK0MilV00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA24 days ago
Nine children, ages 5 to 17, shot at Georgia gas station; police investigating
Columbus, GA28 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto gets 12 years in prison for killing teen girlfriend
Jacksonville, FL27 days ago
Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting
Jacksonville, FL11 days ago
Rasheem Carter: Black Mississippi Man Found Dismembered After Allegedly Being Chased By White Men, Family Demands Answers
Taylorsville, MS4 days ago
Missing 13-year-old Missouri boy last seen riding skateboard found dead after more than a month of searching
Gladstone, MO4 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says
Laurel, MS5 days ago
Why are bodies being dumped in Baton Rouge?
Baton Rouge, LA6 days ago
‘I know where you live, motherf—–‘: Brand new middle school principal arrested after Christmas Day ‘terroristic threat’ comes to light
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Woman allegedly held captive in locked trailer for 4 years
Houston, TX9 days ago
Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests
Washington, DC24 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Florida man shot girlfriend, burned corpse and scattered remains through 2,700-acre 'Compound,' cops allege
Palm Bay, FL5 days ago
Madison Brooks death: Leaked video of LSU student triggers family outrage
Baton Rouge, LA23 days ago
GoFundMe for Texas woman paralyzed from on-camera robbery raises $80K in 3 days; no arrest made month later
Houston, TX5 days ago
Mississippi 3-year-old leads Louisiana deputies to mom, sisters who drowned in Gulf of Mexico
Ethel, MS3 days ago
A teen involved in the brutal attack on a Texas football player will serve 120 days in jail after victim's family showed 'mercy,' family attorney says
Angleton, TX22 hours ago
Woman locked in closet for 2 months flees her prison; police arrest kidnapping suspect
Dyersburg, TN4 days ago
Two arrested, missing teen recovered by Human Trafficking Unit
Ellisville, MS22 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
FBI Offering $250K to Anyone With Link to Missing 9-Year-Old CA Girl
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Tennessee man allegedly shoots and kills two men in apartment and injures two others in Camaro
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy