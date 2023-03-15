DOJ asks Congress for $21M more to boost Supreme Court security after threats

Police stand outside the home of U.S. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh as abortion-rights advocates protest on May 11, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

The Justice Department is seeking an additional $21 million to bolster protection for the federal judiciary, including Supreme Court justices, amid a flood of threats and protests that followed a leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

The proposed infusion of security-related funding, outlined in Justice's 2024 budget request, is separate from the $5.8 million sought by the Supreme Court, citing "on-going threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection."

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 1, 2023 in Washington. Josh Morgan, USA TODAY

What the funding will provide

The Justice request would bolster the U.S. Marshals Service's Judicial Security and Protective Operations, adding more than 40 agents to the overall security effort.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Brady McCarron said the protective details would help support the enhanced Supreme Court security effort.

McCarron declined to elaborate on what additional resources the service was seeking. But the millions more requested underscored the continuing threat facing public officials, including judges, in a volatile political environment.

"This enhancement will allow the USMS to more effectively and efficiently protect the judiciary, court family, and other designated officials as ordered by the Attorney General," the Justice budget document said. "With increasing threats, the prioritization and acceleration of protective intelligence investigations and protective responses is paramount to safety and mission success."

Kavanaugh a target

In June, a California man armed with a gun, knife and who allegedly made threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's suburban Washington, D.C. home.

From left Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrive before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin

The suspect, Nicholas John Roske, allegedly called a local 911 dispatcher claiming to be suicidal and that he had traveled to the area to "kill" the justice, according to court documents.

Investigators later recovered the weapons, along with zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape, crow bar and other items from a suitcase carried by Roske, who allegedly told investigators that he was upset by the leaked draft opinion and planned to break into Kavanaugh's home to kill the justice and himself.

Lawmakers question response

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans pressed Garland about the effort to protect the justices, prompting an animated exchange between Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and the attorney general.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla, AP

Displaying poster board photographs of protesters gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices last year, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said federal authorities failed to enforce the law prohibiting such attempts to intimidate judges.

"You did nothing!" Cruz claimed during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, drawing a bristling response from the attorney general.

"For the first time in the history of the Justice Department," Garland said he dispatched 70 U.S. marshals to protect the homes of the justices around the clock.

"The principal responsibility here is to protect the lives of the justices," Garland told the senator.

'It's crazy'

Federal officials have repeatedly offered stark assessments of the potential dangers flowing from super-heated political discourse.

In August, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate panel of his concern for rising violence spawned by an array of domestic grievances, including the lingering anger related to the Supreme Court's abortion decision.

FBI Director Chris Wray apologized to the four gymnasts who testified and called the inactions of the agency's employees "totally unacceptable.” USA TODAY

"I feel like everyday I'm getting briefed on somebody throwing a Molotov cocktail at someone for some issue," Wray told lawmakers then. "It's crazy."

