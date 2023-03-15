Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Hospitals can serve as safe havens for victims of domestic abuse

By Marlo Lacen,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tYZ6_0lK0LcQw00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Victims of domestic and sexual abuse often suffer silently. A Shreveport emergency room physician explains how hospitals can also serve as safe havens for those seeking a way out.

Jacquelyn Bowers, MD., the Director of Emergency Services for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and an assistant professor in the Emergency Medicine Department, said there had been an uptick in the cases of domestic violence injury, sexual abuse, and even human trafficking.

According to Bowers, healthcare providers must recognize warning signs of physical and sexual trauma because the victims are reluctant to reach out and tell doctors or nurses, “Hey, I’m in need. Can you help me?”

Bowers said these patients are often in immediate danger, requiring the provider to recognize things that may not usually stand out when providing bedside care.

The signs of physical or sexual violence are usually easily spotted. However, the mental and emotional scars require deeper examination. Bowers said this makes the provider’s job as a patient advocate more essential.

“It could be their one opportunity. It could be a life-saving opportunity, and it’s certainly a life-altering opportunity and how we go about reaching out to these individuals as humans and not just the patient that comes in that needs something sewn up on their leg or needs an X-ray,” Bowers said. “We really have to look at them as a whole and what can we do for them safely to help them.”

Bowers said that in addition to advocating for the victim’s safety admission to the hospital could also provide short-term safety for patients experiencing abuse and trauma.

“We know the most dangerous time is when many, many of these individuals are trying to get away from the person that’s causing the abuse,” Bowers said. “And so we really need to let them know that the hospital is a safe place that we’re going to help them, that we’re going to facilitate them.

Bowers also said discretion is important because trust is necessary to help a patient. Oppositely a healthcare provider would not want to provide information to the person who has caused the victim’s pain.

“And so we really have a responsibility to educate ourselves about how the patients could present what we’re looking for and also to equip ourselves with the knowledge of what do we do next? And how can we become an advocate for this patient that probably has lost all ties to have anyone to support them?

Bowers wants victims of physical or sexual abuse to know they are valued by hospital staff, but help starts with the patient choosing to ask for help.

“If they choose, because all of this is elective. If you have a choice to do it, there are so many resources that can be provided for you that you may not otherwise be aware of. And we would be very happy to provide that to empower you to make a change. And to just talk about it,” Bowers said. “You do not have to have a medical need to come in seeking safe haven. You can come to the hospital because you’re not safe and you need help to get out of a dangerous environment.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Shreveport, LA newsLocal Shreveport, LA
Suspect makes leap to avoid arrest on campus
Grambling, LA3 days ago
Police: Suspect in Sugar Land resident's murder dies by suicide in Louisiana jail
Sugar Land, TX5 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for Shreveport woman in 1984 homicide known as 'man in the well'
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man suffering from developmental issues missing from Bossier City
Bossier City, LA5 days ago
Shreveport woman's, daughter's deaths added to homicide list after man's indictment
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Death of Shreveport woman puts spotlight on domestic violence
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Longview man charged in Capitol riot asks court to exclude ‘imaginary police deaths’ from trial
Longview, TX5 days ago
2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos
Marshall, TX4 days ago
Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner killed in Campti
Campti, LA4 days ago
Louisiana woman dies 1 week after violent domestic attack
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Hurricane Chris Acquitted in Second-Degree Murder Case
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
2 arrested for fraudulent activity at Louisiana Downs, Margaritaville Casinos
Bossier City, LA4 days ago
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
18-wheeler kills Shreveport man while crossing the road
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ found not guilty of second-degree murder
Shreveport, LA6 days ago
UPDATE: Man killed in Longview officer-involved shooting identified
Longview, TX8 days ago
Man reported missing in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Marshall woman found guilty of murdering boyfriend, sentenced to 18 years in prison
Marshall, TX10 days ago
Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris, testifies during his murder trial
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
New Southern Classic location opening soon in Bossier City
Bossier City, LA6 days ago
50 Cent Is Interested In Shreveport
Shreveport, LA6 days ago
North Bossier Grocery Store is Closing For Good
Benton, LA4 days ago
Magnolia Arts 73rd Annual Art Show accepting adult and youth art submissions
Magnolia, AR2 days ago
Severe Weather Threat Looming for Louisiana on Thursday
Lake Charles, LA5 days ago
If You Love Fried Chicken, You’ll Love What’s Coming to Bossier
Bossier City, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy