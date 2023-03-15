Boone County Fire Protection District starts information campaign for April bond issue

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Fire Protection District has begun its information campaign about an $8 million bond issue the district has put on the April ballot.

The district features information about the bond issue on its web site homepage and sent out news releases on Wednesday. The district highlights that paying back the bonds would not increase the district's debt payments, keeping taxes flat.

The money would go toward building a new fire station, upgrading current stations and buying equipment, according to the ballot language.

The district asks voters to approve a bond issue every two years as part of its 10-year capital improvement plan, according to materials furnished by Boone County Fire. The district says $5 million of the bond funding will go toward construction, which includes replacing Station No. 8 on Route K with a new one.

