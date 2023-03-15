Open in App
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner, Georgina, Brought To Tears Over Twin Baby's Death

5 days ago
Netflix

Georgina Rodriguez is opening up on the death of her and Cristiano Ronaldo 's twin baby boy ... breaking down in tears as she relived the tragedy.

"This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," the 29-year-old said in a trailer for her Netflix show released on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was overcome with emotion as she discussed the aftermath of the devastating experience that impacted their family last April ... saying, "Life is hard. Life goes on."

"I have reasons to move on and be strong."

The clip shows the soccer superstar with their newborn baby, Bella Esmeralda ... and Rodriguez said he was a rock for her as they did their best to return to normalcy.

"Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda," Rodriguez added. "He said, 'Gio, get on with life. It'll do you good.'"

"My priority right now is my family and my children," she said. "I'm so happy and thankful."

Season 2 of Gio's show -- which details her daily life as a mom, influencer to 47 million followers, businesswoman, and partner of the most famous soccer star in the world -- drops later this month.

