Tax Season 2023: Waiting for your refund? Use this tool to find out when you'll get it



A nyone who has filed their taxes and is awaiting their tax return can find out when they will receive it thanks to a tool provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS reminded taxpayers on Wednesday of the "Where's My Refund" tool that can be used for free on its website. The tool can generally be used within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges that a taxpayer has filed their tax return electronically, while those who file by paper should wait four weeks before using it, according to the IRS.

Taxpayers will need to enter either their Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number, filing status, and the exact whole dollar amount of their expected refund to see the status of their refund, which is updated daily.

Anyone who wants their refund as soon as possible should file their tax returns electronically and select to have their refund given to them via direct deposit, the IRS reminded taxpayers.

While most returns that are electronically filed take less than 21 days to give a refund through direct deposit, some refunds may take longer due to a variety of reasons, including the possibility the tax return contains errors or is incomplete. Should this happen with a tax return, the IRS will contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed for the return to be processed.

The IRS reminded taxpayers on Thursday that April 1 marks the deadline to start receiving payments from workplace retirement plans. This deadline will only apply to retirees receiving their first minimum distribution payment this year, after which future minimum distribution payments must be made by Dec. 31.

On Saturday, the IRS opened multiple help centers where taxpayers could receive help from IRS employees in person without having to make an appointment ahead of time. These centers will be open again on April 8 and May 13.