Open in App
Entertainment Tonight

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer, Dead at 71

By Paige Gawley‍,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPHwH_0lK0HCp000

Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer, Dead at 71

Bobby Caldwell has died. On Wednesday, the singer's wife, Mary Caldwell, revealed that he'd died at home. He was 71.

"Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken," she wrote. "Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

The singer's rep told TMZ that he died in his sleep on Tuesday after battling an illness for several years. Caldwell hadn't been able to walk for five years due to neuropathy and a torn ankle tendon, the outlet reported.

AR&B singer, Caldwell was best known for his 1978 hit, "What You Won't Do For Love." Caldwell also wrote hit tracks for artists includingChicago, Peter Cetera, Amy Grant andNeil Diamond. His final album, Cool Uncle , was released in 2015.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Jackson, ‘Queer Eye' Season 1 Fan Favorite, Dead at 63

Denise Russo, VH1's 'The X-Life' Star, Dead at 44

Robert Blake, 'Baretta' and 'In Cold Blood' Actor, Dead at 89

Tom Jackson, 'Queer Eye' Season 1 Fan Favorite, Dead at 63

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Denise Russo, formerly of VH1’s reality series ‘The X-Life,’ dead at 44
San Diego, CA9 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY26 days ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make Public Appearance Together As They Run NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy