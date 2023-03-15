Dayton commissioners to vote on settlement after 2019 water main break

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Dayton area residents can still remember the huge February 2019 water main break, which left thousands of residents under a boil advisory and without water.

On Wednesday, March 15, Dayton City Commissioners announced they will be voting on a settlement agreement. The vote comes after the City of Dayton began a lawsuit against the contractor and designer of the Keowee Street Bridge over the Great Miami River.

According to the release, the city claims the construction and design of the bridge made the riverbank erode. With the alleged eroding of the riverbank, the city claims in the lawsuit that the 36-inch main water line became dislodged and interrupted the water service for residents in Montgomery County on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

“This settlement is a vindication for the City of Dayton and its water ratepayers. Neither Dayton nor its ratepayers caused the damage and should not have to pay for its repair,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

The money that will be collected is said to cover the costs experienced by the city to hire a contractor, which will repair and replace the water line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.