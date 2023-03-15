Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Dayton commissioners to vote on settlement after 2019 water main break

By Carlos Mathis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzkIU_0lK0FPGT00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Dayton area residents can still remember the huge February 2019 water main break, which left thousands of residents under a boil advisory and without water.

On Wednesday, March 15, Dayton City Commissioners announced they will be voting on a settlement agreement. The vote comes after the City of Dayton began a lawsuit against the contractor and designer of the Keowee Street Bridge over the Great Miami River.

Lessons learned on one year anniversary of water main break

According to the release, the city claims the construction and design of the bridge made the riverbank erode. With the alleged eroding of the riverbank, the city claims in the lawsuit that the 36-inch main water line became dislodged and interrupted the water service for residents in Montgomery County on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Ohio House Bill 14 could change parental custody rights

“This settlement is a vindication for the City of Dayton and its water ratepayers. Neither Dayton nor its ratepayers caused the damage and should not have to pay for its repair,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

The money that will be collected is said to cover the costs experienced by the city to hire a contractor, which will repair and replace the water line.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Midwest Shooting Center to open in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH6 hours ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Governor DeWine tours The Abilities Connection in Springfield
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Waterline construction to interrupt Englewood traffic
Englewood, OH17 hours ago
Vandalia, Butler Township partnering to honor veterans
Vandalia, OH8 hours ago
Dayton Public Schools offering ‘Parenting Past the Pandemic’ workshop
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
Greenville road to close for 4 months
Greenville, OH13 hours ago
Madison Twp. trustee sentenced: Charges
Madison Township, PA13 hours ago
1 dead after reported hit-and-run on US-35
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
New floors open at Dayton Children’s
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
‘Our entire budget’: Cub Scouts holding sale after funding stolen
Franklin, OH4 hours ago
3 hospitalized after pursuit ends in Montgomery County
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Fairborn, neighboring agencies respond to fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Piqua restarts Veteran Banner Program
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Food truck rallies return once again to Springfield
Dayton, OH2 days ago
One taken to hospital after reported Dayton crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago
2023 Hometown Expo returns to Springboro
Springboro, OH2 days ago
Dayton VA hosts hiring event, hires advanced medical support assistants
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Englewood drivers to see delays from waterline project
Englewood, OH2 days ago
Crash on I-70 WB causes rush hour delay through Preble, Wayne counties
Preble, IN4 days ago
Teacher files lawsuit against Tecumseh Local Schools over incident involving student
New Carlisle, OH4 days ago
Trotwood apartment complex catches fire
Trotwood, OH5 days ago
Shrimp Scampi from Franco the Foodie
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy