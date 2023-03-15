Open in App
Boston

Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love

By Vivi Smilgius,

5 days ago

Exposed beams, wood floors, shiplap, and room to roam ... What's not to like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1SQN_0lK0Djth00
This 2,605-square-foot home in Plainfield sits on 62 acres. Price: $649,000. Via MLS

Massachusetts’ rich history doesn’t stop at the Freedom Trail or the USS Constitution. Here are four old homes on the market made new and gorgeous — from Plainfield, a Hampshire County town that was one of the hardest hit snow-wise by yesterday’s nor’easter, to Mendon, the little Worcester County town that’s home to Southwick’s Zoo.

55 Campbell Road, Plainfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNQEM_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0trU_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7lpo_0lK0Djth00
. – Via MLS

$649,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,650 square feet

62-acre lot

Year built 1840

***

3 Upton Road, Westborough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cmgV_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UZCi_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS3Kd_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS

$550,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,614 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Year built 1900

Take the video tour.

Open house Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m

***

182 Braley Road, Freetown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlaOA_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ve0Sx_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMzWs_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS

$409,500

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,236 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Year built 1990

***

54 Northbridge Road, Mendon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34G75l_0lK0Djth00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jganv_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fmtL_0lK0Djth00
. – MLS

$520,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,951 square feet

5.6-acre lot

Year built 1770

Open house Sunday, March 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

