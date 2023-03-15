Four gorgeous old homes on the market we love

Exposed beams, wood floors, shiplap, and room to roam ... What's not to like?

This 2,605-square-foot home in Plainfield sits on 62 acres. Price: $649,000. Via MLS

Massachusetts’ rich history doesn’t stop at the Freedom Trail or the USS Constitution. Here are four old homes on the market made new and gorgeous — from Plainfield, a Hampshire County town that was one of the hardest hit snow-wise by yesterday’s nor’easter, to Mendon, the little Worcester County town that’s home to Southwick’s Zoo.

55 Campbell Road, Plainfield

$649,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,650 square feet

62-acre lot

Year built 1840

3 Upton Road, Westborough

$550,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,614 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Year built 1900

Take the video tour.

Open house Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m

182 Braley Road, Freetown

$409,500

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,236 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Year built 1990

54 Northbridge Road, Mendon

$520,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,951 square feet

5.6-acre lot

Year built 1770

Open house Sunday, March 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m.