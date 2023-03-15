US-191 reopens through Gallatin Canyon after closure due to multi-vehicle crash

(Updated 4:05 p.m. MST, 03/15/2023)

BOZEMAN — Both lanes on Highway 191 through Gallatin Canyon are now open after a multi-car crash closed them down Wednesday morning.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 66. It involved six cars and a semi.

No one was hurt, but the road was blocked in both directions. The road re-opened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

One major headache for emergency responders trying to clear the scene: drivers ignoring and going around the “Road Closed” signs.

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office reports 16 traffic incidents in the Big Sky area.



(Earlier reports)

UPDATE, 2:45 PM — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both lanes of traffic on US-191 are now open through the Gallatin Canyon.

The Sheriff's Office asks that travelers continue to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for poor driving conditions.

No further details about the multi-vehicle crash that caused the closure were available. We will continue to update you as we get more information.



UPDATE, 2:15 PM — The Montana Department of Transportation continues to list US-191 as completely closed between Big Sky and Four Corners as of 1:58 p.m.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update around 1:15 p.m. that no injuries have been reported so far.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.



(Updated with additional information, 12:25 p.m. MST, 03/15/2023)

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that the Gallatin Highway is closed from Four Corners to Big Sky due to a multiple-vehicle crash and severe driving conditions.

According to MDT's travel information map, as of 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, US-191 is closed from mile point 48 to 82.

MTN's Judy Slate is at the intersection of MT-84 and US-191 and says the highway is open to local traffic only at Four Corners due to the crash in Gallatin Canyon.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update around 12:05 p.m. that both lanes are completely blocked at mile marker 66.

The Montana Highway Patrol also confirmed the closure on social media, adding there is full blockage to both lanes with no alternate route. MHP advises travelers to avoid the area if possible.

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.