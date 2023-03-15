Open in App
Gallatin County, MT
See more from this location?
KBZK News

US-191 reopens through Gallatin Canyon after closure due to multi-vehicle crash

By MTN News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQST7_0lK0DK1e00

(Updated 4:05 p.m. MST, 03/15/2023)

BOZEMAN — Both lanes on Highway 191 through Gallatin Canyon are now open after a multi-car crash closed them down Wednesday morning.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 66. It involved six cars and a semi.

No one was hurt, but the road was blocked in both directions. The road re-opened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

One major headache for emergency responders trying to clear the scene: drivers ignoring and going around the “Road Closed” signs.

Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office reports 16 traffic incidents in the Big Sky area.

(Earlier reports)

UPDATE, 2:45 PM — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that both lanes of traffic on US-191 are now open through the Gallatin Canyon.

The Sheriff's Office asks that travelers continue to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for poor driving conditions.

No further details about the multi-vehicle crash that caused the closure were available. We will continue to update you as we get more information.

UPDATE, 2:15 PM — The Montana Department of Transportation continues to list US-191 as completely closed between Big Sky and Four Corners as of 1:58 p.m.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update around 1:15 p.m. that no injuries have been reported so far.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

(Updated with additional information, 12:25 p.m. MST, 03/15/2023)

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that the Gallatin Highway is closed from Four Corners to Big Sky due to a multiple-vehicle crash and severe driving conditions.

According to MDT's travel information map, as of 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, US-191 is closed from mile point 48 to 82.

MTN's Judy Slate is at the intersection of MT-84 and US-191 and says the highway is open to local traffic only at Four Corners due to the crash in Gallatin Canyon.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update around 12:05 p.m. that both lanes are completely blocked at mile marker 66.

The Montana Highway Patrol also confirmed the closure on social media, adding there is full blockage to both lanes with no alternate route. MHP advises travelers to avoid the area if possible.

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bozeman, MT newsLocal Bozeman, MT
Search and rescue crews help snowmobiler out of woods near West Yellowstone Airport after they crashed
West Yellowstone, MT2 days ago
Progress continues on major road connections in West Bozeman
Bozeman, MT6 days ago
Apparently The Most Aggressive Drivers In Bozeman Drive This Kind Of Car
Bozeman, MT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal crash on I-90 near Whitehall
Whitehall, MT8 days ago
Empty Forever? Loved Bozeman Restaurant Closed Years Ago, Overgrown Lot Remains
Bozeman, MT15 hours ago
CLOSED: One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Restaurants Calls It Quits
Bozeman, MT3 days ago
Big Timber mini cattle operation sees huge increase in demand
Big Timber, MT14 hours ago
Man calls Bozeman's snow removal ordinance discriminatory, sues city
Bozeman, MT7 days ago
Montana This Morning: How to use an AED
Belgrade, MT5 days ago
Here Are The Top 5 Safest Cities In Montana For 2023
Bozeman, MT6 days ago
Proponent at hearing on Medicaid rates: ‘Who puts you guys to bed?’
Bozeman, MT9 hours ago
Ferguson Farm expansion in the works for Bozeman
Bozeman, MT5 days ago
Nice weather & a warming trend ongoing ahead of next weather maker arriving late Monday
Mcallister, MT8 days ago
Bozeman native shares experience working on set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Bozeman, MT16 hours ago
AED devices in the Bozeman School District
Bozeman, MT6 days ago
Woman dies after reportedly being run over in Park County
Livingston, MT17 days ago
Buttery Goodness, Where You’ll Find The Best Croissants in Bozeman
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
Livingston School District considers consolidating 3 schools into 2
Livingston, MT4 days ago
New Livingston recreation center in the works
Livingston, MT6 days ago
Famous Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location in Montana
Bozeman, MT10 days ago
KBZK programming update for Friday, March 17, 2023
Bozeman, MT3 days ago
'We haven't won enough': Montana Lady Griz enter offseason disappointed after another early ending
Bozeman, MT2 days ago
Tinworks Art in Bozeman, exploring history and future plans
Bozeman, MT6 days ago
New Bozeman-Made Guitar Honors Massive Country Music Superstar
Bozeman, MT4 days ago
TIME Magazine lists Bozeman among 'World's Greatest Places' for 2023
Bozeman, MT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy