20-year sentence given to Dayton man who pretended to be African prince

A Dayton man who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, was sentenced to 20 years Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Harrison was found guilty of 10 counts of federal crimes last September, where he cheated at least 14 people out of more than $800,000. He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Harrison pretended to be an African prince from Ghana and scammed people into investing in African trucking and mining companies. He told the investors they could see a 28-33 percent investment return.

Additionally, Harrison, along with his stepfather, said they were Power House of Prayer Ministries ministers in the Dayton area, Southwestern Ohio, and Parker, Colorado. Many of the fraud victims were members of the congregation.

The funds received from the victims were withdrawn from the ministry’s bank accounts and then used to not only rent a house in Colorado but also to purchase luxury vehicles, airfare, hotel, and rental cars.