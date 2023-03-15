Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Izzo's goal remains the same, win the weekend

By Thomas Cook,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NW81_0lK0CoYn00

Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has made it to a record-setting, 25-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Spartans are a No. 7 seed in this year's tournament. Throughout the year, Izzo has said he believes this team can make a run.

"I still want to win the weekend, the program is at that level where that is what you have to do. Still know you can't win the weekend without winning the first game, and I still say there is no first game that's very safe anymore," Izzo said.

Michigan State has shown the ability to be great on both ends of the floor at times, but the question will be, can they put it all together when it matters most?

"The bottom line is are we going to focus in for the next five days and really concentrate on what we have to do," Izzo said.

Michigan State and USC tip-off Friday at 12:15 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Michigan State prepares for Marquette in a familiar underdog role
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU takes on Marquette Sunday after Cooper dunks boost Spartans to round one win
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan falls to LSU in 2nd round of March Madness
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
MSU Brass Ensemble's celebrations continued Saturday after Friday's NCAA win
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Man who shot Olivet baseball player charged with attempted murder
Olivet, MI2 days ago
MSU students record their school shooting stories on notecards
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU students share their experiences one month after deadly mass shooting
East Lansing, MI18 hours ago
Superintendent of top district says school grading system misleads parents
Northville, MI6 hours ago
Michigan's largest United Methodist Church votes to leave denomination
Grand Rapids, MI8 hours ago
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Flint, MI4 days ago
Residents sound off during Dearborn town hall on power outages
Dearborn, MI1 hour ago
Construction on Woodward Ave. road diet begins Monday; here' what to expect
Ferndale, MI18 hours ago
150 cars involved in I-96 pile-up, says MSP
Portland, MI2 days ago
Judge orders farm operator to leave horse farm after months-long dispute
Commerce Charter Township, MI4 days ago
Boyfriend arrested after teacher found dead in Ypsilanti Twp. apartment
Ypsilanti, MI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy