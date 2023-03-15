Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Hasn’t Been Traded to Jets Yet

By Zach Koons,

5 days ago

The four-time MVP made explicitly clear that he intends to play in New York in 2023 but there’s no deal in place just yet.

Aaron Rodgers said definitively that it is his intention to play for the Jets in 2023, but no official deal is in place as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the four-time MVP and longtime Packers quarterback revealed that he expects a trade to get done soon.

Rodgers explained during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that the teams are still working on what the exact trade compensation will be in a deal with him as the centerpiece. Though the specifics are not agreed upon, according to the 39-year-old, it’s only a matter of a time until a deal is done.

“The Packers would like to move on,” Rodgers said. “They’ve let me know that in so many words. They’ve let others know that in more direct words.”

The statement from Rodgers confirms an earlier Wednesday report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Packers and Jets are still working on trade terms. Pelissero reports that Green Bay is not looking for multiple first-round picks in the deal and that talks are still ongoing.

Rodgers, who has been the talk of the 2023 offseason thus far, already met with the Jets in California last week. The New York front office came out of the meeting feeling like they were “on the verge” of acquiring the longtime Packers quarterback, so long as he decided he wanted to keep playing in the NFL.

With his comments on Wednesday, Rodgers has made his intentions crystal clear and it appears that a trade is just around the corner. Now it should only be a matter of time until he makes the official move from Green Bay to New York to play for the Jets next fall.

