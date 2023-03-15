Open in App
Fulton, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton man arrested for multiple alleged sexual crimes with minors

By Megan Hatch,

5 days ago

FULTON, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — A Fulton man has been arrested following multiple alleged sex crimes and relationships with minors, according to City of Fulton Police.

On Wednesday, March 15, Fulton Police arrested 32-year-old Zachary E.D. Foster after an investigation on March 6, that resulted in identifying Foster as the suspect. He was a manager at the McDonald’s in Fulton, where he had sexual contact with three teenage girl victims.

Fulton Police’s investigation started on Monday, March 6, after they were contacted by a concerned parent regarding their daughter being involved in an inappropriate relationship with an older man who she worked with.

During the investigation, it was learned that Foster was a manager at the McDonald’s in Fulton, and he had sexual contact with two 16-year-old victims and an 18-year-old co-worker who was identified as a victim, who worked at the restaurant as well.

Police say that Foster supplied the victims with alcohol and marijuana.

After being interviewed by police, he admitted to the conduct which occurred in various parking lots and at his residence, both of which were in the City of Fulton.

As a result of the investigation, Foster was charged with the following:

  • 1 count of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1st Degree – Class D Felony
  • 1 count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree – Class D Felony
  • 1 count of Rape 3rd Degree – Class E Felony
  • 3 counts of Criminal Sex Act 3rd Degree – Class E Felony
  • 2 counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree
  • 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Foster was arraigned in Fulton City Court, where Judge Hawthorne set bail at $1000. Foster later posted bail and was released.

According to police, Foster had been employed as a manager at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Fulton for approximately five years and police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with further information regarding Foster is encouraged to contact Fulton Police Investigator Joli Marino, at (315) 598-4342.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

