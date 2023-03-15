Aaron Rodgers Confirms Jets Rumors: “Since Friday, My Intention Was To Play With The New York Jets”

Since the end of the NFL football season, a ton of eyes have been on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rumors were being thrown around left and right. As Rodgers entered free agency, some were saying that he was done and was going to retire, others were saying he was staying in Green Bay, more were saying he was going to Las Vegas to join his former teammate and star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Then, he stirred up the NFL world even more when he announced he was going on a four day “isolation retreat,” where he would spend four days in complete darkness and silence, so he could contemplate his life, including his future in the NFL.

In the most recent turn of events, there was speculation that Rodgers was heading to the New York Jets, as the Packers gave the Jets permission to talk to the QB.

A number of Jets players began sending out cryptic tweets, appearing to be about some important news that they had just been told.

One of those players was Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who tweeted out earlier this week:

“Y’all shud see this smile on me rn”

With that being said, all eyes were on The Pat McAfee Show today, when Rodgers, McAfee, and other members of the show teased some big news.

Sure enough, Rodgers was on today, and although easing his way into it and dancing around a full final answer, he finally said:

“Since Friday, I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven’t been holding anything up at this point.

It’s the compensation that the Packers are trying to get and digging their heels in for me… The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words.”

So, there you have it.

Rodgers to the Jets is practically inevitable at this point, as the Jets and Packers negotiate a deal.

Considering how well the Jets played with awful quarterback play last season, it’ll be interesting to see what they can do with a future Hall of Famer at QB.

Here’s the full conversation: