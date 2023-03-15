Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shows Off ‘Back to Work’ Style in Cropped Sweater

Lauren Sanchez posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday as she got back to work after a fun-filled week in Los Angeles, enjoying Versace’s fall 2023 show and the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos. She captioned the black and white post, “Ok that was fun, now back to work!!”

Simone Biles Sparkles in Feather-Trimmed Minidress & Sandals for 26th Birthday

The former Extra correspondent was pictured wearing a cream-cropped sweater that featured a ribbed lining along the cuffs and v-neckline. She paired the knit piece with blue wide-legged jeans and a cheetah print belt.

Sanchez opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the casual ensemble. She styled her dark brown hair into a side-swept sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Unfortunately, the journalist’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of beige pumps to match her top. The actress tends to gravitate towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals for a business events.

Chrissy Metz Shines in Satin Doll Dress & Flat Sandals on 'Jennifer Hudson'

In the following Instagram story, Sanchez was pictured in the same ensemble having lunch with Eva Longoria and Elsa Collins.

The television personality was last seen at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party with her boyfriend Bezos wearing a black Elie Saab caged dress with strappy sandals . The Amazon founder opted for a classic black suit and a white button-down shirt for the after-party.

Sanchez has been favoring the dark shade lately as she wore a black mini dress with matching pumps a couple of days earlier to the star-studded Versace fall 2023 show.

When it comes to footwear, the Emmy-award-winning journalist’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with Bezos or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.

PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Standout Fashion Statements Through the Years

Serena Williams Flatters Her Feet in Clear Sandals With Little Black Dress for S by Serena