Lenoir County, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County drainage project requires temporary closure of road

By Andrew Barksdale, NC Department of Transportation,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZ61j_0lK03kjx00

KINSTON, N.C. – A portion of Rouse Road northwest of Kinston will close next week to replace a drainage pipe with a larger one ahead of a resurfacing project.

State highway crews plan to close the road, which is a popular cut-through, near Hull Road from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday , weather permitting.

Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 148, U.S. 258 and Hull Road. They should account for the extra time in their trips and approach the closure cautiously.

