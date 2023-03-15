Man arrested after home burglary

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Just before noon Tuesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on 55 th E. off of 1 st St. after a homeowner reported a man burglarizing his residence.

The homeowner observed the suspect and vehicle remotely from security cameras and was able to provide a description.

Responding deputies arrived at the residence to search for the suspect and meet with the homeowner. At the same time, a responding deputy located the suspect vehicle and stopped it near Lincoln Road and 25 th E.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as 47-year-old Eric Lee Allen White and confirmed from security footage he was the suspect in question. Deputies also located items taken from the home inside the vehicle.

White was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for burglary. White was a suspect in several other burglary cases in the area, and deputies are continuing to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.