Open in App
Burbank, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Stickney Township woman attempted to suffocate 6-year-old because he was crying: Cook County sheriff

By Marisa Rodriguez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7XC3_0lK024ub00

STICKNEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 58-year-old woman faces a felony charge after she attempted to suffocate a 6-year-old boy because he was crying, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives responded to an elementary school in Burbank on Feb. 27 after school officials reported a possible incident of child abuse.

Detectives learned that the boy’s caregiver, Julie Espinosa, of unincorporated Stickney Township, placed a pillow over his face because he was crying, causing the 6-year-old to vomit when the pillow was removed.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services have placed the boy and his siblings in the care of a relative.

Espinosa was arrested on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office approved one count of felony aggravated battery of a child.

Espinosa is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cook County, IL newsLocal Cook County, IL
Michigan man charged with attempted murder in Cook County after punching, choking his date: police
Des Plaines, IL9 hours ago
UPDATE: 23-year-old man denied bond after twice trying to escape from CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago teen charged with leading suburban police on high-speed chase in stolen car
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Orland Park man shot at by burglary crew while trying to stop robbery attempt
Orland Park, IL10 hours ago
Vernon Hills mother attempted to save neighbor before apartment fire death, family says
Vernon Hills, IL7 hours ago
Doc: Man who struck Chicago police officer tried to escape interview through ceiling
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
South Holland, IL1 day ago
Armed Suspects Sighted Checking Cars in Mokena’s Blackthorne Ridge/Boulder Ridge Area
Mokena, IL16 hours ago
Driver in custody after elderly woman hit by car in Morton Grove
Morton Grove, IL17 hours ago
Man dead after shooting in DeKalb
Dekalb, IL1 day ago
Suspect tried to escape CPD interrogation room after running over officer with car near Museum Campus, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Subject Found Deceased Inside House After Shots Fired In Hobart
Hobart, IN1 day ago
Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
Walkerton, IN2 days ago
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting receives Socrates award
Highland Park, IL15 hours ago
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood, bragged on Facebook, made Goonie Gang T-shirts, feds say
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Offenders in custody after 2nd string of robberies in Rivers Casino, Mariano’s parking lot
Park Ridge, IL6 hours ago
Police: 4 injured, driver charged after crash in Yorkville
Yorkville, IL1 day ago
2 fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Multiple injured in shooting inside South Side Restaurant
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Suburban Popeyes employees open fire on delivery driver over late order
Glenwood, IL3 days ago
Man shot companion in the leg during argument outside Naperville bar: prosecutors
Naperville, IL3 days ago
Man held on $2M bond after Highland Park father allegedly beaten to death over noise complaint
Highland Park, IL3 days ago
Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Missing South Chicago Man Last Seen Leaving Hammond Workplace
Hammond, IN2 days ago
Park Ridge man barricades self in home after dispute with parents
Park Ridge, IL3 days ago
Vigil, balloon release held for Rosa Chacon, woman found dead in alley this week
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy