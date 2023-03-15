Stickney Township woman attempted to suffocate 6-year-old because he was crying: Cook County sheriff

STICKNEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 58-year-old woman faces a felony charge after she attempted to suffocate a 6-year-old boy because he was crying, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives responded to an elementary school in Burbank on Feb. 27 after school officials reported a possible incident of child abuse.

Detectives learned that the boy’s caregiver, Julie Espinosa, of unincorporated Stickney Township, placed a pillow over his face because he was crying, causing the 6-year-old to vomit when the pillow was removed.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services have placed the boy and his siblings in the care of a relative.

Espinosa was arrested on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office approved one count of felony aggravated battery of a child.

Espinosa is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday.



