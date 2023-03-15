Navarre man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

NAVARRE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Navarre man has won $1 million after buying a scratch-off at a Publix grocery store, according to a release from the Florida Lottery. California man cycling through Pensacola on cross country ride to raise money for hospital that saved his grandson’s life
Kerim Akel, a retired US Air Force Electrical Engineer, bought a $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket and won. The top prize for the scratch-off game is $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game odds are 1 in 4.50.
Akel chose to receive his winnings in one lump sum payment. He received $820,000 from the win. Publix will be receiving a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0