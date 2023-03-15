Navarre man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

NAVARRE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Navarre man has won $1 million after buying a scratch-off at a Publix grocery store, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

Kerim Akel, a retired US Air Force Electrical Engineer, bought a $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket and won. The top prize for the scratch-off game is $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game odds are 1 in 4.50.

Akel chose to receive his winnings in one lump sum payment. He received $820,000 from the win. Publix will be receiving a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

