Rolla woman arrested for drug trafficking, fentanyl possession

ROLLA, Mo. – On Monday, March 13, officers with the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Rolla Police Department, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department worked to conclude a narcotics investigation in Edgar Springs.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, a pistol, and items used in the distribution of controlled substances.

The investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old April M. Clift for 2nd-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

She is being held at the Phelps County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

