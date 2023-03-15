Open in App
Journalist April Ryan Discusses New Book, “Black Women Will Save the World” [LISTEN]

By Russ Parr Morning Show Staff,

3 days ago

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty


Journalist April Ryan talks with Russ Parr about her new book, the political landscape in 2023, Donald Trump and the upcoming presidential run, and the subtle digs towards VP Kamala Harris, especially from her own party.

“Here’s the thing, whether you like her or not, she is the Vice President of the United States, but she has been the first to think about this before Barack Obama. The white-dominated fraternity of Washington didn’t want him, all right, but he was the president of the United States. But still, the white male-dominated.” She continues, “Y et we had the President of the United States right, you know, the equal branches of government. But at the end of the day. The first term was Barack Obama versus the second term was Barack Obama. He was a different person. He was more himself in the second term. When you are always the first, you have a thin line, especially in an industry like this.”

Check out her new book Black Women Will Save the World and listen to her full convo with Russ Parr below!


