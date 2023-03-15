Open in App
Drew Barrymore Set to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

5 days ago
On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Drew Barrymore will be hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

In a special segment of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Drew said, “I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans.”

She emphasized, “I’m a fan, you’re a fan of scary movies right?”

“It’s going to be an epic night,” Drew teased. “Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear, are you free on May 7?”

Barrymore has been nominated for nine MTV Movie & TV Awards. She has won three Golden Popcorns, including Best Talk/Topical Show for her show “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The show, which will take place May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, recognizes the biggest names in movies and television, as well as the scripted and the unscripted world!

