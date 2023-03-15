Open in App
Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s real reason for show return revealed as she films major TV comeback

By Jessica Finn,

4 days ago

JERSEY Shore star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola shocked cast and fans alike when she announced her return to the series after a decade, and now sources have revealed the real reason for her TV comeback.

Multiple sources have exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Sammi's return, while kept tightly under wraps at the highest levels of production, was well-timed and came with an understanding between the star and production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc9ss_0lJzqYj400
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's reason for her return has been revealed Credit: Instagram / sammisweetheart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8jn6_0lJzqYj400
Fans and fellow cast members alike were floored when they heard the news of Sammi's comeback Credit: Getty Images - Getty

One source said it all came down to one important factor, her ex boyfriend Ronnie Magro-Ortiz.

"Now that Ronnie is out of the picture she felt comfortable to return. She doesn’t like drama or toxic relationships in her life."

Ronnie, 37, briefly appeared last season, but has not returned as a cast regular since stepping away from the show to seek professional help following his last arrest for domestic violence.

"MTV always wanted her back, but this was all about timing. The timing was right for her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpCkX_0lJzqYj400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042LnT_0lJzqYj400

Another source close to the cast added that they were just as surprised as the fans that Sammi, 36, was coming back.

"Everyone was floored about Sammi. No ono one knew. It was all very hush-hush with only the highest levels of production holding the secret."

SAMMI'S RETURN

Sammi took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a stunning selfie after announcing she is returning for the upcoming season of Family Reunion.

"SHUT UP! This is what we needed in 2023," one person said, while another wrote: "Ok. Now I have to watch."

"You’re gonna carry the show," a third person claimed, while a fourth admitted: "Looks like I will start watching it again."

"Maybe the show won’t be boring anymore," someone else pondered, while another excited fan added: "Holy f**k this is epic."

"YES!!!!! You were always my favorite and I might watch the new show now," a different Instagram user said.

MTV viewers were first introduced to Sammi back in December 2009 when the reality TV series first premiered.

The official Instagram page for Jersey Shore posted a photo of Sammi sitting on a stool in front of a green screen on Saturday and captioned it: "She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. @sammisweetheart."

In the pic, Sammi was surrounded by cameras and microphones as though she was filming a confessional for the upcoming show.

Sammi also took to her Instagram Story to share a similar snap, recording herself smiling in the seat.

She was wearing the same blue top with button detailing and black distressed denim jeans.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Sammi was returning, as many have been asking to see her on Family Reunion for some time now.

Her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, had been appearing on the show for a long time but took a step back amid legal troubles and substance abuse issues.

Fans have been anticipating her return all season, since her ex-boyfriend left the show in May 2021.

Sammi is an original cast member of the show and her relationship with Ronnie was a key storyline throughout the six seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR8Bh_0lJzqYj400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN3Je_0lJzqYj400

After Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, Sammi appeared in episodes of the spin-off show Snooki & JWoww, starring Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley.

She also participated in the 2017 E! Special, Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkOcL_0lJzqYj400
Sammi's ex Ronnie Magro-Ortiz not returning to the show was a major deciding factor Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnKls_0lJzqYj400
The cast was shocked to hear of Sammi's return after a decade away from the reality show Credit: MTV
