Apache Junction Independent

Outdoor Living Trends for 2023

5 days ago

(BPT) - According to leading real estate website Zillow , a functional outdoor space is the most sought-after amenity among today’s homebuyers. For homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces this year, following are six trends expected to shape backyards in 2023:

1. Light Neutrals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3YWB_0lJzb6o400

Light, neutral hues are permeating home design inside and out due to their ability to create a sense of calm and serenity. Providing the perfect foundation for an on-trend outdoor space is Trex Transcend ® Lineage . This low-maintenance composite decking delivers an elevated aesthetic with heat-mitigating technology to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler underfoot.

2. Mixed Materials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENye2_0lJzb6o400

Gone are the days of matchy-matchy monotony. Today’s homeowners are embracing eclectic design schemes with lots of visual interest created by juxtaposing materials like concrete and composite , wicker and aluminum , copper and stone — as well as mixing colors and patterns for added personality and visual intrigue.

3. Sustainable Selections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIgel_0lJzb6o400

Sustainability is no longer a “nice to have” but a meaningful requirement among increasingly eco-conscious consumers. Made from 95% recycled materials , Trex ® composite decking is an eco-friendly choice that outperforms and outlasts natural wood.

4. Stylish Seclusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMpd7_0lJzb6o400

More than a quarter of all Zillow listings highlight privacy as a selling point. This penchant for stylish seclusion is driving demand for fencing , pergolas , privacy panels and lattice , which create a sense of sanctuary with products that are visually appealing, durable and easy to maintain.

5. Mood Lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2tCv_0lJzb6o400

Rising inflation will have homeowners looking for small investments that make a big impact. From candles and string lights to fire features and deck lighting , a little illumination can completely change the look and feel of an outdoor space without breaking the bank.

6. Added Function and Value

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImpeE_0lJzb6o400

Make the most of your outdoor space by optimizing the area beneath the deck. With an under-deck drainage system, this space can be used for storage or as a bonus living area. RainEscape ® is an innovative system that accommodates electrical and gas lines to power ceiling fans, lighting , appliances and entertainment components, allowing homeowners to achieve the finished look and function of an interior room.

More outdoor living ideas, tips and inspiration can be found at Trex.com .

