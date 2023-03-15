Healey to end state’s COVID-19 public health emergency

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 public health emergency in Massachusetts will soon be ending.

Wednesday morning Democratic Gov. Maura Healey announced the vaccine mandate for executive branch employees will expire May 11 and legislation has been filed that would allow certain staffing flexibilities for health care workers.

May 11 is also the day the federal public health emergency is slated to end. The move comes within the 45-day window that is required by state law to give time for organizations impacted by the public health emergency to prepare for its end.

“Thanks to the hard work of our health care providers and communities, we’ve made important progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Healey said in a statement. “We know that we have the tools to manage this virus – vaccines, masking, testing, getting treatments, and staying home when sick – and we’ve reached the point where we can update our guidance to reflect where we are now.”

The rookie Democratic governor, according to a release, anticipates filing legislation focusing on the health care industry staffing and emergency medical services as the state begins to prepare to move out of the public health crisis.

Healey, the release reads, will rescind Executive Order 595 on May 11. The order required all executive branch employees to have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are fortunate that in Massachusetts, the wide availability of vaccines, tests, effective treatments, and PPE changed the course of a pandemic that brought loss and hardship to so many. Three years on from the start of the pandemic, we are now in a very different place,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh said in a release. “While we will continue living with COVID-19, we can now incorporate the tools to manage this virus into our standing response to respiratory illness within our communities and healthcare system.”

PPE is an acronym for personal protective equipment.

Healey’s proposed legislation, according to a release, would provide flexibilities currently in place for staffing at out-of-hospital dialysis centers and would apply for six months to allow facilities to return to prepandemic staffing levels.

The legislation, according to the release, would also authorize certain non-Medication Administration Program staff to administer prepacked medications in community centers, also given the six-month times to allow the Department of Public Health to firm reforms for training requirements within the program.

According to the release, the legislation would also call for staffing for Advanced Life Support level ambulance transports featuring one emergency medical technician provider and a first responder driver, instead of two certified EMTs.