RASHWAY, NJ — There will be a special meeting of the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting will take place at the Rahway Public Library, located at 2 City Hall Plaza.

According to the attached memorandum, the purpose of the meeting is to hold a Board retreat.

The memorandum includes additional information as well. Please see attached.

