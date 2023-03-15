Open in App
Long Beach, CA
See more from this location?
Long Beach Post

How do you cope with the loss of a child? A Long Beach couple shares their journey through grief

By Jackie Rae,

4 days ago

“No parent should have to outlive their child.” It is a saying most of us have heard before. For parents who have to continue on after losing a child, the question becomes, how do you cope?

Sedona Wan de Guzman faced challenges from the moment she was born. She arrived three months early, suffered a brain injury, spent six months in intensive care, underwent brain surgery and was eventually diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

Still, to the amazement of her doctors, nurses, and even her parents—Amy Wan and Jonar de Guzman—Sedona was making great progress.

Throughout the process of finding the right treatments for their little girl, Wan and de Guzman joined support groups with other parents navigating through the same process. They quickly learned that caring for a child with special needs was hard, but for single moms, those with language barriers, or those who have to leave their child to work and tend to the needs of other loved ones, the process is much harder.

Just 17 months later, Sedona developed meningitis, a type of infection that causes swelling in the brain and spinal cord. Less than 24 hours after contracting the infection, Sedona passed away on January 23, 2023.

While dealing with their loss and grief, Wan and de Guzman decided to let the light from Sedona shine through them and help others.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help them start The Sedona Butterfly Effect Foundation, which will help families navigate services, learn about early intervention, and more.

On today’s “The Word” podcast, Amy Wan and Jonar de Guzman share details of Sedona’s life and why they felt the foundation is so important.

If you would like to help with any aspect of the foundation you can contact Amy Wan and Jonar de Guzman on Instagram. Or you can donate to their Gofundme page here .

You can read more about Sedona and her parents in a story by Laura Anaya-Morga here .

It’s not just awareness anymore, April is now Autism Acceptance Month

The post How do you cope with the loss of a child? A Long Beach couple shares their journey through grief appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Long Beach, CA newsLocal Long Beach, CA
MemorialCare’s Long Beach Hospitals join forces with Long Beach Cancer League to localize leading cancer program funding
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Winter homeless shelter placed under quarantine for COVID-19
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I Just Care About People': 6-Year-Old Boy Honored for Heroic Call That May Have Saved Mom's Life
Whittier, CA1 day ago
Husband to honor wife who collapsed, died after LA Marathon by running in this year's race
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Moreno Valley family desperate to find missing support dog for 9-year-old with muscular dystrophy
Moreno Valley, CA3 days ago
Family asking for public’s help in finding a man last seen in Phelan
Phelan, CA19 hours ago
L.A. riders bail on Metro trains amid 'horror' of deadly drug overdoses, crime
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Los Angeles Schools Got A $600,000 Donation Of Beanie Babies And We Want To Know Where They’re Going
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Terrifying clip of LA meteorologist collapsing on live TV goes viral
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
2 teens arrested for fatal Long Beach triple shooting
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Exhibit in honor of slain bishop opens at Downtown LA cathedral
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Driver crashes into building in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA21 hours ago
El Sereno stabbing survivor recalls terrifying attack
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona gym turns out to be Bollywood actor
Corona, CA2 days ago
Someone is sending paid food deliveries to an LA neighborhood, leaving residents uneasy: 'I don't trust it'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
21-Year-Old Long Beach Soldier Found Dead at Fort Hood in Texas
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
A Hot Chicken Concept Will Soon Open in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA14 hours ago
Long Beach to open 50 overnight parking spaces to unhoused people near the Queen Mary
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield Man Pleads Not Guilty After7-Year-Old Daughter Ejected From Car
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man gets 15 to life for deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
Long Beach signs pledge committing to equal pay for women
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Kitchen Lingo Books offers new and ‘seasoned’ volumes that illustrate culinary culture and history
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
LAC + USC Medical Center needs public's help identifying Jane Doe patient
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
2-car crash in Toluca Lake traps victim; 3 people taken to hospital
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Teens in custody for fatal shooting in Long Beach park
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles man busted with 4 pounds of meth, over a pound of fentanyl, counterfeit oxycodone and cash
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Husky reunited with owner after being stuck on steep hillside near Hollywood Hills trail
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Long Beach Police investigate in-custody death
Long Beach, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy