Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots tender former third-round pick OT Yodny Cajuste

By Jordy McElroy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HSaU_0lJymxbI00

The New England Patriots aren’t taking any chances with their offensive tackle depth in 2023. After re-signing Conor McDermott and signing Calvin Anderson, the team has reportedly placed a restricted free agent tender on former third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste.

It’s a one-year, $2.743 million deal, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

This is the second tendered contract the Patriots have issued in this free agency period with the team doing the same with cornerback Myles Bryant on Tuesday. There’s unlikely to be any takers for Cajuste.

The former third-round draft pick tumbled down the depth chart last season, which might have been his best opportunity to step from beyond the shadows of Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn.

We’ll see if the 27-year-old offensive lineman can finally break through in 2023 on a roster that’s obviously loading up at the tackle position.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jonah Williams requests trade after Bengals sign Orlando Brown Jr.
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Steelers meet with massive NT prospect
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Former Michigan football O-lineman returning to the Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA2 days ago
Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Nolan Smith coming for Kirby Smart's job
Athens, GA2 days ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
NFLPA executive director releases statement on situation involving Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panthers' updated roster following 1st wave of free agency
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
Ravens named as trade fit for Panthers QB by The Draft Network
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Report: Patriots, LB Chris Board agree on two-year deal
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Young and promising core defenders want their leader back in free agency
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL18 hours ago
Top defender falls to Bears in PFF's latest mock draft
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Packers salary cap situation limits potential trade packages with Jets
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Seahawks agree to terms with former Lions C Evan Brown
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Steelers sign G Isaac Seumalo to 3-year contract
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy