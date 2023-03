Two women from Brick Township accused in an animal hoarding case were back in court on Monday.

Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz are accused of animal cruelty. The Ocean County prosecutor revealed in court both women have been offered a plea agreement that includes jail time. The length of that proposed jail term was not revealed.

Judge Linda Baxter told both women they will need to decide by their next court hearing in April as to whether or not they will accept the deal or if they want to push for a trial.

In December, police found 129 dogs and 43 cats living in inhumane conditions with the women in their Brick Township home. Some of the animals found inside were deceased. During that hearing, Lonczak gave up her attempt to obtain five dogs which she had considered personal pets. Those dogs are being cared for by area animal shelters.

