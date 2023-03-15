Open in App
Hopewell Township, OH
News 12

Authorities: Hopewell Township man accused of murdering his parents

By Lanette Espy,

4 days ago

Cumberland County prosecutors say a 34-year-old man from Hopewell Township has been charged with killing his parents, Brenda and Billy Jr. Williams.

Early Monday morning, police say they arrived at Williams’ home for a wellbeing check. Police say they found Craig Williams' parents dead from stab wounds. Williams was arrested and faces several charges, including first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0101 or the Cumberland County prosecutor’s office major crimes unit at 856-453-0486 .

