Plans for a funeral and memorial for longtime Stepinac High School assistant football coach Gary Farmer have been announced.



Farmer died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 58.



A viewing and funeral will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Christ Temple Church in Greenburgh starting at 10 a.m. with the funeral at 11:15 a.m.



The school will hold a memorial service on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m., in the school's auditorium in White Plains.



Farmer was a retired Greenburgh police officer.