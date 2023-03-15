Open in App
Portland, OR
WGAU

Two dead in shooting at Oregon hotel; no ongoing threat: Police

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News,

6 days ago
(PORTLAND, Ore.) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Port of Portland responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport Hotel around 2 a.m. local time Wednesday. A man and woman were confirmed dead, police said. Their identities have not been confirmed.

"There is no ongoing threat to the PDX airport or the surrounding area at this time," Port of Portland Police said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

Guests at the hotel told Portland ABC affiliate KATU that they heard at least a dozen gunshots and saw blood on the floor as police escorted them out of the building.

"I heard the screams of men and women -- bloodcurdling screams," Gailen David told KATU. "I heard the police yelling for everybody to get back into their room."

Amid the police response, yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the entrance to the hotel, which is located near Portland International Airport. Officers could also be seen interviewing guests wrapped in blankets.

