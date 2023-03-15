These Songs Will Help Put You to Sleep (& Some Might Surprise You!)

Forget counting sheep! Researchers studied 225,000 different songs from people’s "sleep playlists " on different streaming music services and found that some songs are actually quite upbeat!

According to the study, people's favorite songs may be so familiar that they put people in a good mood, allowing them to relax and drift off to sleep. It’s predictable. It's the same reason people fall asleep with beloved shows like Friends on.

Here are some of the songs people love to fall asleep to:

- “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

- “Falling” by Harry Styles

- “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid

- “The Scientist” by Coldplay

- “Dynamite” by BTS

