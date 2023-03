Tennessee football recruiting: Vols' notable upcoming March visits

The recruiting dead period ended Feb. 28 and the Volunteers have been actively hosting top recruits for on-campus visits throughout March.

Tennessee currently has five 2024 commitments, headlined by four-stars Jonathan Echols (athlete), JJ Harrell (wide receiver) and Kaleb Beasley (cornerback).

During March, Tennessee hosted four-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber, three-star running back Peyton Lewis, five-star edge rusher Ari Watford and four-star cornerback Jontae Gilbert.

The Vols’ 2024 recruiting class currently ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference. Tennessee’s 2024 class is on pace to be the highest-ranked for the Vols since 2015.

Vols Wire looks at notable upcoming recruiting visits scheduled for the final two weeks in March. Upcoming March recruiting visits are listed below.

Eddrick Houston

Position: Edge rusher

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 9

Position ranking: No. 2

State ranking: No. 3

Date of visit: March 25

Kameron Davis

Position: Running back

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 31

Position ranking: No. 2

State ranking: No. 6

Date of visit: March 25

Jake Merklinger

Position: Quarterback

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 69

Position ranking: No. 7

State ranking: No. 12

Date of visit: March 25

Amari Jefferson

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 428

Position ranking: No. 71

State ranking: No. 9

Date of visit: March 25

Mason Short

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2025

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 28

Position ranking: No. 2

State ranking: No. 4

Date of visit: March 25

Jesse Perry

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 741

Position ranking: No. 53

State ranking: No. 25

Date of visit: March 25

Tylen Singleton

Position: Linebacker

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 105

Position ranking: No. 8

State ranking: No. 4

Date of visit: March 25

Kaleb Beasley

Position: Cornerback

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 132

Position ranking: No. 13

State ranking: No. 1

Date of visit: March 25

Beasley committed to Tennessee on Oct. 21 and was the third commitment in the class of 2024 for the Vols.

Phillip Bell

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2025

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 52

Position ranking: No. 9

State ranking: No. 9

Date of visit: March 25

Rico Scott

Position: Wide receiver

Class: 2024

National ranking (On3 consensus): No. 418

Position ranking: No. 67

State ranking: No. 10

Date of visit: March 28