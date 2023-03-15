Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Karlyn Pickens named SEC Freshman of the Week for third straight time

By Ken Lay,

3 days ago
For the third consecutive time, Lady Vols’ pitcher Karlyn Pickens has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Pickens made her first conference star, pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout in Tennessee’s 1-0 victory against Ole Miss in the series finale Saturday.

Pickens (4-1) allowed one hit and three walks against the Rebels, while recording eight strikeouts.

In four starts this season, the Weaverville, North Carolina native has pitched four complete games. She pitched a perfect game March 4 versus Appalachian State.

No. 5 Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) will play Austin Peay Wednesday at the Midstate Classic in Columbia, Tennessee.

First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT.

