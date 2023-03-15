Open in App
Florida State
WATCH: Massive 11-Foot Alligator Lurks In Florida Woman's Swimming Pool

By Zuri Anderson,

4 days ago

A Florida woman was stunned to find a huge scaly beast lurking in her swimming pool. Video and photos obtained by WOFL show an 11-foot-6-inch alligator weighing 400 pounds swimming underwater.

Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers responded to the Stone Island home to pull the gator from the pool. Officials believe the massive reptile busted emerged from the woods and busted through the screen of the patio, somehow ending up in the pool.

Footage shows the alligator after the trapper removed it from the pool. It was later euthanized, the agency confirmed. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

With the weather warming up significantly, Floridians can expect to see much more alligators looking for food and potential mates. That also means they'll be spotted in places they're not supposed to be.

One Florida man learned that the hard way when he witnessed an alligator lunge at his dog in his backyard. The owner quickly took matters into his own hands. Then, there was a viral video of another large gator busting through a newly-installed fence at a golf club.

Experts recommend you stay 25 feet away from the water's edge and never feed any wildlife. If you spot a nuisance alligator, contact FWC at 866-392-4286.

