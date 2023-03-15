Open in App
Dallas, TX
DallasBasketball

NBA Analyst Bashes Mavs' Kyrie Irving Trade: 'A Swollen Pulsating Zit'

By Michael Mulford,

4 days ago

With the Mavericks struggling and battling injuries since the Kyrie Irving trade, Dallas' postseason hopes are starting to look bleak.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves with an uphill battle to close out the regular season.

With just 13 games remaining before the postseason, Dallas sits as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and just one game ahead of falling out of the play-in tournament.

Since acquiring Kyrie Irving , the Mavericks are just 5-9 and are currently riding a three-game losing streak as both Irving and Luka Doncic are slated to miss their third-straight game tonight vs. San Antonio.

On Tuesday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast , Simmons and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor discussed the Western Conference playoff picture, in which the two both agreed that the Mavericks aren't real contenders, leading to Simmons' harsh thoughts on what the Irving trade will become for Dallas.

"That Kyrie trade's gonna look like a swollen pulsating zit in about two weeks," Simmons said.

Now, with Simmons, who is a lifelong Boston Celtics fan, there's some history here with Irving. After Irving spurned the Celtics after just two seasons, he became public enemy No. 1 in Boston.

But, does he have a point?

With Irving's track record, it's always a risk to get yourself in business with the eight-tine All-Star.

A true high-risk, high reward scenario that Dallas took the leap of faith on to add another superstar next to Doncic, proving to the face of the franchise that they can add high quality talent next to him.

But, when that high quality talent comes with the baggage that Irving does, who becomes an unrestricted free agency this summer, the risk and the unknown going forward is a scary reality for the Mavericks.

