Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party

Beyonce was a dream in a sheer, astonishing custom dress by Galia Lahav at her Oscars Gold Party.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Galia Lahav (@galialahav)

The Queen was stylishly queening at her Oscars after-party, and we are not surprised. She floated around in a see-through, crystal-encrusted dress that melted onto her flawless skin. The bespoke gown featured power shoulders, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high split that revealed Beyoncé’s toned thigh. A long train added elegance and flair to the entire ensemble.

The “Alien Superstar” singer accented her look with opulent diamond drop earrings, rings, and white ankle-strap sandals. The megastar wore her hair in long, wavy curls with a part in the middle. Her soft glam makeup complemented her mystical look perfectly.

Beyonce’s gorgeous ensemble was compliments of her long-time stylist Zerina Akers . The designer Akers chose for Bey’s party garb, Galia Lahav , is known for creating whimsical pieces that celebrate the feminine silhouette. The couture brand proudly pinned Queen Bey’s look to their social media account with the caption, “QUEEN B | Our muse @beyonce wearing a custom dress that was created especially for her for the Oscars gold party #GLFashion #QueenB Styled by @zerinaakers.” One follower conveyed our sentiments to a tee by writing, “This is what she meant by Fu©€ up the night huh lol #queenB .” And that she did!

Thoughts on Beyonce’s Oscars Party attire?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble