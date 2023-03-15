Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Saints sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

By WCCO Staff,

4 days ago

Baseball fans with disabilities take to CHS Field with the Saints 01:41

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints, on the cusp of their 31st season as a minor league team, have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The company is based in California, and owns a handful of other minor league baseball teams around the country.

WCCO has also confirmed that Mike Veeck is out as the Saints' president, as well as co-owners Bill Murray, of "Ghostbusters" fame, and Marv Goldklang.

"When Mike, Bill, Van Schley, and I arrived in St. Paul more than 30 years ago, we came with a vision both to bring back a legendary baseball franchise with a history spanning more than 100 years, and to re-imagine the connection between the game of baseball and a community," Goldklang said. "Our own organization knows how deeply I will miss my active involvement with the Saints, but I am confident that in the future we'll be able to look back with additional pride at what the Saints have become."

Derek Sharrer will continue to serve as the Saints' general manager and executive vice president.

The Saints are about to start their third season as the official Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Dave St. Peter, the Twins' president and CEO, thanked the Saints' founders for all their efforts.

"The Twins-Saints player development partnership is a special part of their legacy and something that is certain to benefit Upper Midwest baseball fans for years to come," St. Peter said.

