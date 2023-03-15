Candidates for the 2023 Havre de Grace City Council election must file by March 21 Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The deadline to file to run for Havre de Grace City Council this year is March 21.

The election will be held May 2 at the STAR Centre at 700 Congress Ave. in Havre de Grace to elect three city council members. Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Qualified candidates can file a notice of candidacy at Havre de Grace City Hall with city Administration Director Steve Gamatoria until the deadline between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the city’s website.

To qualify, candidates must be 25 years old, a U.S. citizen for 10 years prior to the election, a qualified city voter at their time of filing and a resident of Havre de Grace for at least two years prior to the election. The filing fee is $50.

To be eligible to vote in the election, a registration form must be received by the Harford County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on April 11. Registration forms can be downloaded from the State Board of Elections or City of Havre de Grace websites, or picked up at Havre de Grace City Hall, the Havre de Grace Public Library or the Harford County Board of Elections in Forest Hill.