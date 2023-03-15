Bristol couple charged after car crashed with a young child; driver flees scene

A Bristol couple faces multiple charges after police say they were involved in a motor vehicle crash with a young child in a car and the driver allegedly later fled the scene.

Richard Janulawicz, 32, and Megan Janulawicz, 33, of Emmett Street were arrested Monday following a car crash at the intersection of South and Union streets on Jan. 23, after which police allege the 32-year-old fled on foot.

According to Bristol police, Megan Janulawicz allegedly initially lied to responding officers and said she didn’t know who had been driving the vehicle. Police said she later allegedly admitted her husband was the driver and that they had been drinking earlier in the day.

According to Bristol police, the couple had a “very young” child in the vehicle during the crash, after which no injuries were reported. Police declined to give the age of the child, only saying the child was young enough to require a car seat.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Richard Janulawicz and Megan Janulawicz each was served with warrants for their arrest on Monday.

The husband faces charges of evading responsibility, reckless driving, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, conspiracy to commit interfering with an officer and traffic control signals.

Megan Janulawicz was charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit interfering with an officer.

They are each free on bond and are expected to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on March 23.