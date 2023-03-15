Open in App
Bristol, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Hartford Courant

Bristol couple charged after car crashed with a young child; driver flees scene

By Justin Muszynski, Hartford Courant,

4 days ago

A Bristol couple faces multiple charges after police say they were involved in a motor vehicle crash with a young child in a car and the driver allegedly later fled the scene.

Richard Janulawicz, 32, and Megan Janulawicz, 33, of Emmett Street were arrested Monday following a car crash at the intersection of South and Union streets on Jan. 23, after which police allege the 32-year-old fled on foot.

According to Bristol police, Megan Janulawicz allegedly initially lied to responding officers and said she didn’t know who had been driving the vehicle. Police said she later allegedly admitted her husband was the driver and that they had been drinking earlier in the day.

According to Bristol police, the couple had a “very young” child in the vehicle during the crash, after which no injuries were reported. Police declined to give the age of the child, only saying the child was young enough to require a car seat.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Richard Janulawicz and Megan Janulawicz each was served with warrants for their arrest on Monday.

The husband faces charges of evading responsibility, reckless driving, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, conspiracy to commit interfering with an officer and traffic control signals.

Megan Janulawicz was charged with risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit interfering with an officer.

They are each free on bond and are expected to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on March 23.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bristol, CT newsLocal Bristol, CT
Bristol family loses everything in fire, looking for way to recover
Bristol, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police seek suspect who vandalized Meriden train station
Meriden, CT21 hours ago
3 juveniles arrested fleeing stolen car in Wallingford: Police
Wallingford, CT1 day ago
Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store
Wallingford, CT1 day ago
Man Dies Days After Being Shot in New Haven
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Police: Man suspected of killing puppy turns himself in
Danbury, CT2 days ago
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
Meriden, CT2 days ago
Shooting Victim, 25, Dies
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport CT– Felon Threatens DCF With Firearm
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Manchester Couple Arrested For Having Children In Deplorable Home
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Fugitive Wanted For Making Bomb Threat Nabbed In Marlborough, Police Say
Marlborough, CT2 days ago
Connecticut Rep. arrested, charged with DUI after rollover crash in Hartford | Caught on camera
Hartford, CT3 days ago
New Britain man found guilty of murder in 2008 cold case
New Britain, CT1 day ago
Meriden Man Charged with Cocaine Trafficking Offenses
Meriden, CT1 day ago
Waterbury, CT residents sentenced for fentanyl and heroin trafficking
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Former EH man, now paraplegic, convicted of 2008 murder
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
New Haven police announce arrests in 2022 homicide of 17-year-old
New Haven, CT3 days ago
61-Year-Old Nabbed For Attempting To Steal Moped At Darien Train Station, Police Say
Darien, CT3 days ago
Hartford man faces gun and drug charges after police catch him driving stolen car
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
East Longmeadow man accused of filming underage girl works for Conn. prison
East Longmeadow, MA3 days ago
CT State Rep. Accused Of Operating Under Influence After Crash In Hartford
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Ansonia Man In 'Altered Mental' State Busted With Guns, Drugs, Police Say
Ansonia, CT3 days ago
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Easthampton, MA4 days ago
Man's Death in Hartford Believed to Be an Accident: Police
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Milford Police report firearms arrest
Milford, CT3 days ago
Woman, Juvenile Charged With Destroying Headstone At Bridgeport Cemetery, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT4 days ago
Smoke Shop Busted Selling Marijuana Without License In Bridgeport, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT3 days ago
Stratford News: Merrit Crash
Stratford, CT1 day ago
Tractor-trailer allegedly fled from multi-car accident on I-91N in Springfield
Springfield, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy