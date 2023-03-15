Open in App
NBA Fans Fall For Fake Rumors About Devin Booker Dating Jenna Ortega

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

4 days ago

A fake image of Devin Booker dating Jenna Ortega fools NBA fans on Twitter.

Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA in his position right now. Obviously, it has made him one of the most popular players in the league as well. There are many ways that Booker can use his popularity, including increasing his chances of dating celebrities.

Recently, there were rumors circulating on Twitter that Devin Booker is reportedly dating 'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega.

The image with 'TMZ's' logo spammed didn't take much time to go viral on Twitter. However, it is certainly a fake image. For starters, the name of the Twitter account is 'Buttcrack Sports.' Come on, really? Either way, it didn't stop many fans from falling victim to the fake image of Booker and Ortega dating.

Comments have been edited for clarification:

"NOOOOOOOOOOO," a fan tweeted with a crying gif.

"I’m putting in my two-week notice for life," another fan tweeted.

"I came here for broken hearts," a fan joked about the broken hearts of others.

"Man people can’t even have dinner anymore it’s something else," a fan tweeted a mature response to the image.

"Fake. This is her at the Scream premiere a few weeks ago. Literally in the same dress, hairstyle, makeup, necklace, etc. Obviously photoshopped," one fan finally recognized the photoshopped image.

There are times when fans are too quick to jump to conclusions, and this was certainly one of them. Most fans fell for the fake image without even checking whether it is a photoshopped image or not. Hence, a lot of tweets about getting heartbroken.

Is Devin Booker Dating Anyone Currently?

Devin Booker's image with Jenna Ortega may have been fake, but fans are always interested in knowing about the dating life of NBA stars.

Well, sorry to disappoint you, but as of now, there is no confirmation about Booker dating anyone.

That has been the case since Booker's infamous breakup with Kendall Jenner . It feels like Booker is currently focusing on his career in the NBA and trying his best to help the Phoenix Suns win an NBA Championship.

