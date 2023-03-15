Open in App
Kansas State
Who Is the Highest-Paid Head Coach in College Basketball?

March Madness has officially arrived, which means the best (and richest) head coaches in college basketball will appear on the national stage this month with a championship on the line. The NCAA Tournament will be missing a few familiar faces this year, as Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Jay Wright have all faded away into retirement.

Legendary coaches such as Bill Self, John Calipari, and Tom Izzo have led their teams to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but which one is raking in the most cash this season? Let’s check out the highest-paid head coaches in college basketball and see who has the highest salary.

John Calipari is the highest-paid coach in college basketball this season

No surprise here, right?

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is the highest-paid head coach in college basketball for the 2022-23 season. Coach Cal signed a 10-year, $86 million contract extension in 2019, and his current salary of $8.5 million is the highest in the NCAA.

Calipari has reached six Final Fours in his career; one with UMass, one with Memphis, and four with Kentucky. He led the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012, but that remains his lone title as a college coach. As for this season, Kentucky is a 6 seed in the East region and will face off against Providence in the Round of 64.

Calipari could use a deep run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after losing in the Round of 64 last year to 15-seeded St. Peter’s. Kentucky hasn’t made it past the first round since 2019.

Who are the highest-paid head coaches in March Madness?

Head CoachSchool2022-23 Salary

John CalipariKentucky$8.5 million

Bill SelfKansas$6 million

Tom IzzoMichigan St.$5.7 million

Rick Barnes

$5.5 million

Bruce PearlAuburn$5.5 million

Tony BennettVirginia$4.8 million

Brad UnderwoodIllinois$4.6 million

Bob HugginsWest Virginia$4.2 million

Mick CroninUCLA$4.1 million

Eric MusselmanArkansas$4.1 million

Buzz WilliamsTexas A&M$4.1 million

Tommy LloydArizona$4 million

Kevin WillardMaryland$3.9 million

Ed CooleyProvidence$3.8 million

According to BetMGM, John Calipari, Kansas head coach Bill Self, and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo are the three highest-paid head coaches in college basketball this year. Self earns a salary of $6 million, and Izzo is right below him at $5.7 million.

Of the 15 highest-paid coaches in the NCAA, only Oregon head coach Dana Altman ($4 million) won’t be participating in March Madness this season.

