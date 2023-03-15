Several cars stranded after drivers attempt to navigate through floodwater on street in Commerce

Several vehicles became stranded early Wednesday morning after drivers attempted to navigate through floodwater on a street in Commerce.

As an atmospheric river continued to drench Southern California, a section of Atlantic Boulevard was severely flooded under a railroad-track overpass near Pennington Way.

By 6 a.m., at least four disabled cars were seen at the location after the high water apparently stalled their engines. Tow trucks responded to help clear the roadway.

"Well I was driving home and there was no barricades when I came through this street, so I went through and my car completely turned off when it went inside the water," said George Corona.

ABC7 was reporting from the scene when another man, apparently determined to make it through the floodwater, drove his Ford sedan directly into it. The water reached up to the car's bumper, nearly submerging the license plate, before the engine flooded and the vehicle came to a halt alongside another stranded car.

The driver of the Ford got out of the sedan, backpack in hand, and sat on the roof of the car before sliding down to the trunk. He then stepped into the knee-high water and walked to safety.

"I was going through it but I thought I was going to make it because I've seen like four cars before and they were all making it so I was like 'Oh, it's probably not that deep,'" said another driver who got stuck. "Then I went through it and it was deep ... it was just all bad. From there, my car stopped working. We almost made but then it stopped working."

Meanwhile, a flood watch remained in effect for parts of Los Angeles County including the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu coast and county beaches, downtown L.A., San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel mountains.

Heavy rain is sweeping through the region on Wednesday. The storm is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone locations, the National Weather Service said.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through at least Friday, with a chance of light precipitation over the weekend.

National Weather Service forecasters said the rain will clear out Wednesday, but the damage was done overnight, with some areas receiving rain at rates topping a half-inch per hour.