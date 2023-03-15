Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release CB Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs lobbies Seahawks to sign

By Kole Musgrove,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGcM0_0lJv3sXW00

The reigning NFC Champions are undergoing quite the roster reshuffle. After losing several key contributors, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a rather surprising move. On Wednesday morning, the Eagles have released star cornerback Darius Slay in what appears to be a salary cap casualty.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions, Slay left the Motor City for Philadelphia via trade before the 2020 season. Now he will be looking for his third NFL home, much to the dismay of his former Eagles teammates.

One player who certainly isn’t upset about the news is Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who has been incredibly active on Twitter this offseason doing his best to pitch free agents and pressure his team in signing them. When seeing the news of his former friend and Lions teammate now becoming a free agent, Diggs was quick to tweet.

Slay may be 32 but he isn’t someone who is slowing down any time soon. He has played in 37 total games over the last two years, including all 20 possible in 2022. During this span, Slay has been nominated to the Pro Bowl twice, recorded six total interceptions, recovered two fumbles for touchdowns, and has 107 combined tackles.

Although he won’t come cheap, finding a way to get Slay in this Seahawks secondary alongside Diggs, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and a returning Jamal Adams should be a priority for Seattle.

If for no other reason, having Slay on the Seahawks will certainly keep wide receiver DK Metcalf from going after him on the field.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Bleacher Report says Ravens ILB must be traded after first week of 2023 free agency
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
4 free-agent defenders the Panthers could still sign
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Joe Burrow keeps helping TEs land massive deals in free agency
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS14 hours ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA15 hours ago
Panthers WR Adam Thielen's kids announce signing by singing 'Sweet Caroline'
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Here's everything we know about new Eagles' CB Greedy Williams
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
Report: Titans finalizing one-year deal with Sean Murphy-Bunting
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Broncos officially announce all 10 free agent signings
Denver, CO2 days ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Instant analysis of C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreeing to one-year, $8M deal with Lions
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Broncos won't be signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI17 hours ago
Kansas State used a football formation to perfection for a key inbound pass in win over Kentucky
Manhattan, KS14 hours ago
Ravens lose assistant coach to AFC North division rival
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Lions and Eagles players share great reactions to Detroit signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Ron Rivera named an NFL 'free-agency loser' thus far
Washington, DC1 day ago
2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts' selection
Indianapolis, IN13 minutes ago
Former Saints first-round WR Brandin Cooks traded for NFL record-tying 4th time
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Grade the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy