Minneapolis, MN
Vikings send heavy contingent to Minnesota pro day

By Tyler Forness,

4 days ago
With pro day season officially underway, scouts and front office personnel are heading out to colleges to meet prospects. According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson, the Minnesota Vikings are well represented with multiple personnel, including general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

All 32 teams are represented at the Golden Gophers pro day and it’s easy to see why. They have multiple prospects that teams are interested in, including running back Mohamed Ibrahim and University of Minnesota-Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing, who could realistically be drafted.

Is there anything to read into the Vikings making time for the Golden Gophers pro day? I think it’s just a smart practice going to the pro day within 20 miles from your building.

